Carl Day
1953 - 2020
WOOD RIVER — Carl Foster Day, 66, died at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Family by his side.

Born July 9, 1953 in Alton, Illinois, to Henry Kenneth and Elsie (Herring) Day. Although divorced, Jean M. Day, has been by his side throughout his illiness.

Occupation: Teacher Company : area School Districts retiring after 30 years

Together they had two sons John A. Day of Kansas City, Missouri, and Nicholas and Sara Day of Klamath Falls, Oregon. He also had one grandchild Elsie M. Day of Oregon.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Gordan Windsor.

Officiating: Rev. Daniel Ervin

A Private Memorial service will be at Lovejoy United Presbyterian Church in Wood River, Illinois, of which he was a member and taught the adult Sunday School Class for many years. Officiating is Rev. Daniel Ervin.

You may find the time and live broadcast at www.lovejoyupc.org/carlday.

Time, link & condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

