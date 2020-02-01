GODFREY — Carl Eugene Draper, 82, passed away 8:15 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at his residence.

Born March 12, 1937 in Granite City, Illinois, he was the son of William H. and Emma L. (Fausz) Draper.

He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from McKendree University in Lebanon in 1960. He was serving as a University Trustee at McKendree since 1998. He was employed in the mapping department for the Department of Defense in St. Louis, Missouri, for over 35 years before retiring.

Carl was a dedicated volunteer at Alton Memorial Hospital, being recognized for attaining over 40,000 volunteer hours over the years.

Surviving are a brother, Paul (Mendy) Draper of Wood River, Illinois; several nieces and nephews; as well as three generations of great-nieces and nephews; and many friends whom he considered family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Kenneth, Robert and Charles Earl Draper (in infancy); and a sister, Gloria Kallenbach.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m to 7 p.m., Monday, Feb 3 at First United Methodist Church in East Alton, Illinois, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McKendree University or First United Methodist Church in East Alton.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.