CARL HERZOG

GODFREY — Carl Edwin Herzog, 90, died at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

He was born Nov. 30, 1928 in Godfrey, the son of the late Clarence Edwin and Catherine L. (Purcell) Herzog. He served in the Army and was a member of the Godfrey Congregational Church. He retired in 1985 from Shell Oil Company where he worked as a clerk.

On May 16, 1954 in Godfrey he married Beverly S. (Goltz) and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Susan Orban (Bruce) of Brighton and Sherry Knudson (Joseph) of Godfrey; five grandchildren, Kelly Orban, Jamie Orban, Nikki Rodewald, Tyler Knudson (Michelle) and Tracie Knudson; three great-grandchildren, Alina Orban, Jolene Orban and Drew Rodewald.

A memorial service will be Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Godfrey Congregational Church. Retired Pastor Irene Gulovsen will officiate. Memorials may be made to Godfrey Congregational Church. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.