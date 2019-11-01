Carl Hinners (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL
62002
(618)-466-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Heartland Baptist Church
Alton, IL
View Map
Obituary
GODFREY — Carl E. Hinners Sr., 92, died at 11:19 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Dec. 4, 1926 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Albert W. and Lois M. (Card) Hinners. Mr. Hinners served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a member of Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. He retired from the IBEW Local 649 after 72 years of service. He was a member of the Alton Post 1308 and the Alton American Legion Post 126.

On Oct. 3, 1951 he married the former Eileen Marie Magee in Alton. She preceded him in death on Jan. 4, 1999. Surviving are three sons, Paul Marshall (Lillian) of Villa Rica, Georgia, Carl E. Hinners Jr. (Lynn) of Bethalto, Illinois, and Bernard "Bud" Hinners (Janice) of Godfrey; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Also surviving is a brother, Donald Hinners (Josephine) of Sacramento, California, and a sister, Ruth Searles of Alton.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Heartland Baptist Church in Alton. Reverend Alex Melton will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Memorials may be made to Heartland Baptist Church. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
