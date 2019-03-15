CARL PORTWOOD

FOSTERBURG — Carl Robert Portwood, 95 years young, went to be with the Lord March 14, 2019. He died at home in Fosterburg, Illinois.

Carl was born in Garden City, Oklahoma on June 23, 1923 to Robert and Verna Portwood, of Eldred, Illinois.

He married Eva Rink on April 12, 1952. She preceded him in death in 1994.

Carl was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Fosterburg.

He graduated high school from Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Illinois in 1941. He was an avid athlete, lettering in track, basketball and football.

Baseball scouts from the former St. Louis Browns (today known as the St. Louis Cardinals) came to pursue him for the team, but he was actively enlisted in the Navy, serving his country.

He served in the U.S Navy and Army. In the Navy, he was a WWII Veteran and was on the U.S.S Birmingham and the U.S.S Little Rock as an Advanced Gunners Mate.

He fought in the Korean War in Amidong, Korea, and other areas of the peninsula, earning a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He served as Sgt. 1st class, 1st platoon, B battery, 15th Anti-Aircraft in the 7th Infantry Division.

He helped to start the American Legion in Eldred and was a charter member there. He was also a Lifetime member of the Wood River VFW, serving in many officer positions. He also held positions on the Veterans Assistance Commission in Madison County. He was a board member of the Shell Wood River Federal Credit Union Board.

He worked at Westerner / Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois from 194-1942. He then became an operating engineer at Shell Wood River Refinery in Wood River, Illinois and retired in 1978. He also co-owned, P&H Sanitation Co. and pursued Wastewater Treatment Operators License from LCCC and worked at the Rosewood heights Sanitation District.

He was an avid gardener and sold and gave away produce that he grew, to the less fortunate. An avid baseball fan, reader, history, genealogy and geography lover, he truly loved his family and epitomized a true patriot's heart. He will be forever be remembered for his wisdom, love of country, gentlemanly ways.

Some words wisdom he loved to impart were "You can carry on, but don't get carried away". "Greater love hath no man than to lay down his life for his friends", yet the Lord Laid down His Life for His enemies".

He is survived by his two daughters, Beverly (Dennis) Bolton and Bonnie (Ralph) Reynolds of Fosterburg; brother, Richard Portwood and his wife Lois of Carrollton; 7 granddaughters, Kellie (Greg) Wadlow of Oxford, Mississippi, Kim (Bilejo) Henson of Fosterburg, Joy (Jared) Brueggeman, Alyssa (Tanner) Cope and Cynthia Rogers all of Bethalto, Illinois, Crystal Reynolds Barrera (Javier) of Corpus Christi, Texas and Alexus Conway of Bethalto; 10 grandchildren, with one on the way in June, Bekah Dedear, Devin Rogers, Carson Cope, Reese and Mia Brueggeman and Kara Janssen Alyssa, Mondo, Mia and Keith Barrera and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved wife of 42 years, Eva and a brother and sister in law, Kenneth and Dorothy Portwood of Carrollton.

Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to s or BJC Hospice. Online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com