Carl Zagar

Obituary
HARTFORD — Carl D. "Zeke" Zagar , age 79, of Hartford, Illinois passed away on Sept. 29, 2019 Sunday. He was born in Alton, Illinois on July 16, 1940 to Louis and Lillian Zagar (nee Votrain).

Carl is survived by his wife, Patrice Zagar; his daughter, Aprill Shockley (Terry); and his son, Ryan Zagar; four grandchildren: Joseph Shockley, Alec Shockley, Bryce Shockley and Julianna Shockley; sister, Beverly Zagar; brother, Charlie Zagar; and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lillian Zagar.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 3 at Newcomer, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, St. Peters, Missouri. A funeral mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at St Theodore Catholic Church in Flint Hill, Missouri.
Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
