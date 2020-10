Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carol's life story with friends and family

Share Carol's life story with friends and family

EAST ALTON — Carol Lee Colyer, 87, of East Alton, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service in McClure, Illinois. Memorials may be made to 5A's. Arrangements with online information and guestbook may be found at www.paynichf.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store