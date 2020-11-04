1/
Carol Crawford
ALTON — Carol Ann (Busick) Crawford, 77, peacefully went to be with the Lord at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1942 in Hartford, Illinois, the daughter of Irene (Chapman) Helms.

Carol met David R. Crawford upon him returning to Illinois after serving in the Army. They married on July 20, 1963. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2020.

Carol loved watching Home Shopping Network. She enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking, and painting pictures. Carol loved and had a passion for animals.

She is survived by a son, Mark Randall Crawford; a daughter, Cheryl (Tony) Reinhardt; three grandchildren, Adam Reinhardt, Noah Reinhardt and Anna Crawford; brother-in-law, Nick (Becky) Crawford; sister-in-law, Carol Jean (John) Light; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a grandmother, Carrie Chapman; in-laws, Nick and Verna (Zerwas) Crawford Sr.; and three sisters-in-law, Ruby Henderson, Mary Emily Holden and Margaret Crawford.

Public visitation will be Friday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. Pastor Terry McKinzie will be officiating.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, social distancing, occupancy, and mask wearing guidelines will be followed as mandated by the CDC.

Private burial will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to 5A's Humane Society and ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Online condolence, guest book and funeral services can be viewed at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
1313 W Delmar Ave
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-3573
