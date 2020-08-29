1/
Carol Halliday
{ "" }
ORO VALLEY, ARIZONA — Carol J. Halliday,77 of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020.

She was born on April 27, 1943, in Jerseyville, Illinois, the daughter of the late Marvin H. and Dorothy June (Scheffel) Stewart.

She is survived by her husband Jerry; son Michael; granddaughters Madison and Abigail; brothers Larry and Don; her sister Donna Reed; sisters-in-law Nancy Stewart, and Jane Stewart; brothers-in-law Bill Schoeneman, Dave Halliday; sisters-in-law Mary Lou Schoeneman, Judy Halliday and Marsha Kay Fenton; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Carol and Jerry were married in Brighton on Jan. 24, 1964.



Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
