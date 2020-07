GODFREY, IL

Carol Louise Howard, 82, passed away at 4:35 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

at Riverside Nursing and Rehab in Alton, IL.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Heather Howard of Alton, IL.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and a son, Phillip Howard.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, IL.

