EDWARDSVILLE — Carol Sue Morgan, 76, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born Dec. 24, 1942 in Wood River, Illinois, she was a daughter of Walter and Mina Marie (Johnson) Cornine.

Carol was a member of the Wood River Eagles Women's Auxiliary. She loved to be active and enjoyed shopping. She worked as a personal caregiver for many years.

Survivors include a daughter, Pam (Rob) Nooner of Bethalto, Illinois; a son, Jimmy Morgan of South Roxana, Illinois; two grandchildren, John Wells and Corey Nooner; two step-grandchildren, Jason McNish and Felicia Booten; a great grandson, Jacob Wells; a sister, Joanne Cornine of Bethalto, Illinois; and a brother, Alan Cornine of Wood River, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Patty Morgan.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of services at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Paynic Home for Funerals. Burial will be at a later date at Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

