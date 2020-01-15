JERSEYVILLE — Carol S. Newell, 78, passed away 4:05 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Willow Rose Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on April 9, 1941, she is the daughter of William and Marie (Miller) Dunston.

She had worked at Green Earth Nursery in Godfrey, Illinois, before retiring.

On Nov. 25, 1961 in Alton, she married Gene A. Newell. He died Aug. 5, 2000.

Surviving are a son, David Newell; daughters, Natalie Newell and Mary Newell; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Samantha, Jesse, Hali,and Mackenzi; two great grandchildren; a brother, Danny Dunston; and three sisters, Joyce Larson, Sandy Giesler and Debbie Beebe.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Edward Granadosin will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.