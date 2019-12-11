GOLDEN EAGLE — Carol Sue Pohlman, 81, died at 6:40 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville, Illinois.

She was born on March 26, 1938 in Alton, Illinois one of two children born to the late John Elmer and Wilma Beatrice (Jones) Wethington.

Sue grew up in both the East Alton and Wood River, Illinois, area, graduating with the class of 1956 from East Alton-Wood River High School.

She married the love of her life, Frederick William "Fritz" Pohlman Jr. on Oct. 3, 1959 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois.

Throughout their 58 years of marriage they shared in the joys of raising their two children, and the blessing of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren that followed.

Sue worked alongside her husband as an Executive Assistant for the family business, the Calhoun St. Charles Ferry Company (otherwise known as the Golden Eagle Ferry), for many years. Her primary focus, however, was providing a loving and nurturing home for her family. She enjoyed traveling both near and far, and was proud to have visited all but 1 of the 50 states throughout her lifetime.

She was devout in her Catholic faith, serving as a member of the Alter Society for many years. In addition, she was a proud 50-year member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Sue took great pride in her appearance, had a keen eye for fashion, and enjoyed any opportunity she had to shop, whether it be for herself or someone else. She would spend countless hours decorating their lawn for Halloween in anticipation of many trick-or-treaters that gathered each and every year.

Sue's grandchildren and great-grandchildren provided her with some of her greatest joys in life. There was never a sporting event, birthday or milestone that she was not there to show her love and support.

As Sue faced her battle with Alzheimer's in her later years, she was blessed to have her husband, children and grandchildren return that same love and devotion back to her, providing for her a constant source of love and care.

She will forever be admired for her thoughtful and giving nature. Her family finds peace in knowing that her battle is over and she has once again been made whole and reunited for eternity with her love, Fritz.

Surviving are a daughter and son in-law, Stacey and Dan Eilerman of Carrollton, Illinois; a son and daughter in-law, Frederick William "Fred" III and Julie Pohlman of Grafton, Illinois; six grandsons, Jay and Justine Eilerman of Carrollton, Drew and Mariah Eilerman of Raymond, Illinois, Frederick William "Fred" Pohlman IV and his fiancé, Jordynn Hadik, of Edwardsville, Illinois, Sam Pohlman of Westminster, Colorado, Hayden and Kayce Eilerman of Columbia, Illinois, and Luke Pohlman of Wright City, Missouri; six great-grandchildren, Brookelyn, Bailey, Bowen, Audrey, Gus and Sage.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lowell "Sonny" Wethington.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville..

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in with Father Hyland Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to BJC Hospice or to Carlinville Catholic Charities which covers the Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Montgomery counties.