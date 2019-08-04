CAROL STOLL

GODRFEY — Carol Elaine Stoll, 75, died at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice) in Creve Coeur, MO, absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Born April 24, 1944 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of William and Anna (Bass) Stoll. She was a member of the Delhi Baptist Church and worked part-time for Aramark Services serving at Alton High School until retirement.

She is survived by a sister, Claire Miner (Ed) of Godfrey, nieces, Martie Miner Buck of Godfrey, Merly Miner of Columbus, IN, and Viviane Miner Shady of Toccoa, GA, and numerous great and great great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a nephew, Matthew Mark Miner.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Delhi Baptist Church where funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Pastor Ken Fields will officiate.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood, MO. Memorials may be made to the Delhi Baptist Church or Evelyn's House (BJC Hospice) in Creve Coeur, MO. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

