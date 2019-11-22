GODFREY — Carol Jane Thompson, 84, died Thursday, Nov. 21 at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis, Missouri. Born Dec. 24, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Harold and Neva (Davenport) Simmons.

She was a member of the former Cherry Street Baptist Church in Alton. Carol worked for the Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois. She was also a co-owner of WCM Windows in Alton and sold real estate in the Alton area.

She married Wilbur Thompson. He preceded her in death.

Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Perry and Michelle Plarski of Joliet, Illinois, and Marc and Amy Thompson of Arnold, Missouri; three step-children, Cindy Thompson of Powder Springs, Georgia, Terri Reichert of Dallas, Texas, and Joni Lea Stewart of Goodlettsville, Tennesse; also surviving are four grandchildren, Sean Plarski (Katherine), Kyle Plarski, Adam Thompson (Rebecca) and Brendan Thompson; and a great-grandchild, Jaxson Plarski.

Along with her parents and husband she was preceded in death by two granddaughters, Amanda and Ashley Plarski; and a brother, Owen Ogden.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until time of memorial service at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton.

Reverend Dr. Glen Greenwood will officiate.

Memorials may be made to the Oasis Women's Center.

