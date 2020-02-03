GRAFTON — "God saw Carol grieving and missing her dear husband and called her home." Carol was born May 28, 1931 to Thomas and Lena (Underwood) Womack in Grafton, Illinois, and died Feb. 2, 2020.

She was born in the house where she would live her entire life. Carol married Erwin "Walt" Walther on Dec. 10, 1950. He died May 21, 2000.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents; and siblings, Catherine, Waneda, Thomas, James, Valadia, Romie, and Willa.

Carol is survived by her niece and husband, Denise and Dan May; and many more nieces and nephews; special family friends, Gala and Randy Mathenia and their children, Jarid, Justin and Amy and families; and a brother-in-law, Vernon Walther.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, Illinois. Reverend Daniel Speckhard and Reverend Kelly Mitteis will officiate.

Burial will be at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.