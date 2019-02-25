CAROLINE 'NANA' HEEREN

CARLINVILLE — Caroline "Nana" Inez Heeren, 92, of Carlinville, passed away Monday morning, Feb. 25, 2019 at her residence in Carlinville, Illinois.

Caroline was born on Dec. 10, 1926 to Pietro and Maria (Castelli) Farneti in Wilsonville, Illinois, the second of four children. She graduated from Wood River High School with the class of 1944. On Nov. 19, 1949 she married Virgil C. Heeren in Bethalto, Illinois.

Caroline worked beside her husband, Virgil, farming in Madison County until they purchased a farm and moved to Carlinville in 1951. When she was younger she worked at the Busy Bee Bakery in Bethalto, and during WWll she worked at the Western Cartridge Company in Alton, Illinois.

She was a lifetime member of the Macoupin County Farm Bureau, a member of Town and Country, 5 Star Club, and the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville. She enjoyed gardening, riding around the farm in a golf cart, and just being outdoors. She still drove a tractor in her 80s. Nana was an avid Cavie fan, and continued to follow Carlinville sporting events, even after her granddaughters graduated from school. Her grandchildren were her love and pride.

Caroline "Nana" is survived by her son, Alan (Donna) Heeren of Carlinville, Illinois; three granddaughters, Amy (Brian) Moore of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Risa (Doug) Mahne of Brentwood, Missouri, and Caitlin (Nic) Johnson of Scottsdale, Arizona; two great-grandsons, Brayden Diver and Logan Moore; four great-granddaughters, Hadley, Charlotte, Violet and Isabella Moore; several nieces and nephews.

Caroline was preceded in death by her parents, Pietro and Maria Farneti; husband, Virgil C. Heeren; brother, Anthony "Tony" Farneti; sisters, Armeda Voss and Mary Loveless.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville, Illinois.

Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Rex Hendrix officiating.

Burial will take place in the Moore Cemetery, rural Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the Carlinville Area Hospital.

Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com.