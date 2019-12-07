KANE — Carolsue Brannan, 69, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Barnes Jewish hospital in St. Louis Missouri. She was born on Sept. 5, 1950 to William and Oma (Pence) Baker at Alton Memorial, Illinois. She was formally married to Ron Brannan of Granite City, Illinois.

Carolsue was a retired cosmetologist and was a waitress at Fran and Marilyn's for many years. She attended 1st Assembly of God in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Carolsue is survived by her children Jeffery (Katie) Brannan of Jerseyville, Justin Brannan of Anthem, Arizona; her grandchildren Olivia Rose Brannan, Ella Lynn Brannan and Noah Jeffery Brannan; and her brothers Bill Baker of Kane, Illinois, and Russel Baker of White Hall, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother Richard Baker. Visitation will take place on Monday, Dec. 9, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Alexander and Gubser funeral home in Jerseyville. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10 a.m. at Alexander and Gubser funeral home in Jerseyville.

Officiating the service will be Rev. Carl Hayes. She will be laid to rest at Kane cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.