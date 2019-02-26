CAROLYN ALDRICH

BUCYRUS, Mo. — Carolyn Mae Aldrich, 76, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away Feb. 5, 2019 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Mo.

She was born May 19, 1942, daughter of the late Paul Dale and Elizabeth (Mickal) Hart in Alton. She was the youngest of four and attended Ss. Peter & Paul grade school, Marquette and Alton High Schools.

She married her childhood sweetheart James V. Aldrich May 19, 1959. They had daughters Cynthia E. and Jamie V. He preceded her in death April 14, 1962. She later remarried Leroy E. Aldrich May 22, 1969. They had a son Darrell L. Aldrich. He preceded her in death June 7, 2004.

Carolyn worked for Alton Mental Health and later became owner of Guys & Dolls styling and tanning salon in East Alton. She retired to the Ozarks in 1985.

She is survived by a brother, Harold E. Hart and his wife Myrna of Godfrey; daughters, Cynthia and her husband Tito Torres of Licking, Missouri, Jamie and her husband James Blackorby of East Alton; son, Darrell Aldrich of Bucyrus, Missouri; grandchildren, Dustin Shinn of Kentucky, Joshua Shinn of Licking, Missouri, Carie and her husband Tim Lamke of Alton, Kelsy Blackorby of East Alton, Sabrina Aldrich of Bucyrus, Missouri; step-grandsons, Denzel and Devon of Kentucky; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial is to be held March 31.

Condolences can be left at stlouiscremation.com.