JERSEYVILLE — Carolyn Barbara Austin, 77, passed away at 1:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation.

She was born Nov. 1, 1942 in Alton, Illinois, the daughter of Everett Leroy and Betty Jean (Baker) Austin.

Carolyn was a Certified Nurse's Assistant, a member of the Alton Post 1308 Ladies Auxiliary, and loved crocheting and "Search a Word".

She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Lynn Lefler ofRockford, Illinois, and Charlotte Kay Powell ( Ron Jr.) of Jerseyville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Casey) Ezell, Stephanie (Craig) Vanausdoll, and Tabatha Powell (Steven Easley); seven great grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Margie Darr (Glen) of Jerseyville, and Joan (Kevin) Fowler of Cottage Hills, Illinois; and three brothers, Marty Austin and Joe Austin of Cottage Hills, and Cy (Cathy) Austin of Fosterburg, Illinois;

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; and four siblings, Roger Austin, Everett Austin Jr., Donna Schoondyke and Roger Austin.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Greg Breeden officiating.

Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Church of the Nazarene.

