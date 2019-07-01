BELLING
GRANITE CITY — Carolyn Sue Belling, 82, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away at 5:32 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. The family will hold a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunay, July 14 at Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church with Pastor Jack Swank officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dewey Avenue United Methodist Church. Online information and guestbook through Wosjtrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.