Carolyn Buchholz

BETHALTO — Carolyn S. Buchholz, 78, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 29, 1941, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of Raymond E. and Louise O. (Williams) Onstott.

Carolyn was a librarian and teacher for the Sunnyside School District in Tucson, Arizona, for 35 years.

She also taught abroad in England and later China, as well as teaching in the Tohono O'odham nation.

Carolyn loved raising her son with her ex-husband, Bob, amidst the mountains and saguaro cacti. An avid traveler, she visited the majority of all 50 states as well as setting foot on every continent (including Antarctica).

She is survived by her son, Matthew; sister, Kay; nieces, Kris and Kim (as well as Kim's husband Matt and children Mary & Zack); along with scores of friends and former students across the world.

Arrangements pending through Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to The Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum.

