CARROLLTON — Carolyn Yvonne Cunningham, 83, of Carrollton, Illinois, passed away at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born March 29, 1936 in Woodville, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel (Tillery) Gilbert.

She married Francis E. "Gene" Cunningham on Feb. 13, 1956 in Jacksonville, Illinois, and he survives. The couple recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Sheryl and husband John Cook, and Glenda and husband Jerry Roth both of Carrollton; four granddaughters, Joanna Cook, Rebecca (Oscar) Mireles, Rachelle (Ethan) Prough and Olivia (Eric) O'Brien; nine great-grandchildren, Itzel and Xochil Sanchez-Cook, Kinley, Penelope and Knox Mireles-Cook, Taylor and Hallie Prough and Wyatt and Lincoln O'Brien; and lifelong friends, Jack and Shirley Nolan.

Mrs. Cunningham was preceded in death by two sistsers, Katherine Gilbert in infancy, and Juanita Wood; and three brothers, Myrle (surviving wife Ruth Ann) Gilbert, LeRoy (surviving wife Linda ) Gilbert and LaVerne Gilbert.

She was a graduate of Carrollton High School and a life-long member of Mount Gilead Baptist Church where she served many years as Sunday School Treasurer. She retired in 1998 from Tri County FS (formerly Greene County Service Co.) after 26 years of service.

The family will meet friends from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 19, at 11 a.m. at the Mount Gilead Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Baptist Church or the . Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.