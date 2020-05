Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Carolyn (Robinson) Herbert, 68, formerly of St. Louis County, Missouri; wife of Al and mother to Pamela and Donna; passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Per her wishes, cremation rights will be accorded and no services will be held. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois, has been entrusted with arrangements.



