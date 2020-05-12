LIVINGSTON — Carolyn Jean (Bertetto) Philippe, 79, of Livingston, Illinois, passed away peacefully with her family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 4:30 a.m. Carol was cremated according to her wishes and there will be no services. Carol was born in Wilsonville, Illinois, on June 14, 1940 to Bert and Wanda (Cleeton) Bertetto (deceased) of Wilsonville. She graduated from Gillespie High School in 1958. In 1961 she graduated from St. John's School of Nursing in Springfield, Illinois, as a Registered Nurse. She worked as an RN at both St. John's and St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois. Carol was married in Wilsonville in 1961 to Richard L. Philippe of Livingston. Carol was a dedicated mother, grandmother and friend who was well liked by everyone. She volunteered at the Livingston grade school PTA and was the scorekeeper for the Livingston Golddiggers girls' softball team for many years. She was an excellent seamstress and cook. She was an avid reader. She also loved to go shopping and eating out, spending time with her family, traveling to Florida beaches, and bird watching out her back window. She also enjoyed listening and dancing to the Bill Berutti Combo where both her husband and son played drums. Carol is survived by her husband, Richard Philippe; her children, son, Rick L. Philippe of rural Livingston, daughter, Lynette (Philippe) and Kenny Zirges of Staunton, daughter, Denise (Philippe) and Dan Mateyka of Edwardsville, Illinois; grandson, Tyler and Christine Zirges of Jackson, Missouri; granddaughter, Marissa Zirges of Clute, Texas; granddaughter, Taylor Mateyka currently in school at University of Wisconsin-Madison, from Edwardsville; and brother, Larry Bertetto from Florida. She was also survived by her beloved chihuahua dogs, Chita and Chico. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wanda and Bert Bertetto; and brothers, Frank Bertetto of Wilsonville and don Bertetto of Springfield. Please keep Carol in your memories. Memorials in Carol's name may be made to Adopt-A-Pet Shelter, Benld, Illinois. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Telegraph from May 12 to May 13, 2020.