WOOD RIVER — Carolyn Swinney Ratliff, 61, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2019 at her residence following a battle with cancer.

Born Aug. 9, 1957 in Alton, she was the daughter of Herbert L. and Helen J. (Lotton) Swinney. Both parents preceded in death.

On Oct. 6, 2001 in Paoli, Pennsylvania, she married Allan Ratliff. He survives.

She had worked as a workman's compensation adjuster for several insurance companies in Illinois and Missouri and was enjoying early retirement prior to her death.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and "Bunko Babes," and traveling with Allan and her dogs.

Surviving are her loving husband, Allan; her faithful dogs, "Riley" and "Maggie"; sister, Bonnie (Gary) Floyd of Paoli, PA; her only living aunt, Vivian Barbee of Dublin, TX; her best friends, Lisa and Kerry Scroggins; her wonderful sisters and brothers-n law, Connie (Steve) Cordio, Brenda (Ronnie) Stamper, Dennis (Sue) Ratliff; and will be missed by her loving nieces and nephew, Briana Callan, Wendy Buck and Aaron Floyd; seven great nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and friends.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to the of Alton 5 A's Animal Shelter.