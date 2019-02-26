CARRIE CLAGG

EAST ALTON — Carrie L. Clagg, 82, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born on July 26, 1936, in Rockbridge, Illinois, the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred (Frost) Lovel. She married Eddie Archer on Dec. 2, 1960, in Rockbridge and he preceded her in death on Jan. 26, 1981. She then married Rev. Earl Clagg on July 27, 1991, in Jerseyville and he preceded her in death on June 11, 2014.

Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Richard Ruyle of Jerseyville, Lisa and Jeff Burns of Wood River; two sons and daughters-in-law, John and Andrea Clagg of Troy, Illinois, Brian and Sharon Archer of East Alton; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Jeanne and Dan Pryor of Georgetown, Texas; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Alan and Jean Lovel of Alton, Forrest Lovel of Lawrenceville, Illinois; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

A high school graduate, Carrie attended and graduated from Alvareita's Beauty School. She worked at Owens – Illinois Glass Works and then went to work for the East Alton School District in the cafeteria at Washington Elementary.

In her later years as a homemaker, her hobbies included making beautiful handmade quilts, stained glass, ceramics, and jewelry. In her earlier years, she loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She made beautiful baked goods. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and wife. Carrie was a member of Grace Community Baptist Church in Jerseyville and she also attended her son Brian's church, Solid Rock Pentecostal Church in Granite City.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28 at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 1 at the funeral home. Her son, Pastor Brian Archer will officiate. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials are suggested to Grace Community Baptist Church, 910 West County Road, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052, or to Solid Rock Pentecostal Church, 2601 Cayuga Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040, and will be accepted at the funeral home.

