PONTIAC — Carrie "Louise" Molla, 87, of rural Pontiac, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at her home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Egyptian Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Energy, Illinois.

Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.

Louise was born May 17, 1932, in Waterproof, Las Angeles, to Carl and Lena (Zwick) Rankin. She married Joseph Andrew Molla on June 24, 1950, in Picket, Arkansas. He passed away Feb. 20, 2004.

She is survived by her children, Christine Shadewaldt of Normal, Illinois, Mary (Joseph) Baker of Pontiac, and Matthew (Sandy) Molla of Herrin, Illinois; grandchildren, Roen (Michael) Leininger, Carrie (Joe) Rogers, Erica (Ryan) Kaufman, Cecil Groetken, Jessica Groetken, Christine (Jeff) McGhee, Paul (Michelle) Baker, Michelle (Josh) Cornman, and Matthew Molla, Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Lanora Yohe of Nevitt, Maryland, and Cathy (Dennis) Collins of Herrin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; granddaughter, Kara Shadewaldt; brothers, Johnny Rankin and Walter Rankin; and good friend, Esther Kenshalo.

Louise was a graduate of Herrin High School in Herrin Class of 1950. She was a member of Bethalto Assembly of God in Bethalto, Illinois.

Louise was a past troop leader for the Girl Scouts. She had a great love for birds and was an active bird watcher. She also loved ceramics and crocheting.

Louise was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She had so much love to give. She took care of so many people in her life and we had the privilege of taking care of her until her death. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorials may be made to Evenglow Lodge, 215 E. Washington, Pontiac, IL 61764.

Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.