ALTON — Carrie Alison O'Brien, 47, of Alton, Illinois, died of devastating head and other injuries sustained during an automobile related incident which occurred on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

An investigation is ongoing.

Born Oct. 9, 1972, the daughter of Christy Clark O'Brien of Alton and Myron H. O'Brien, Jr. (deceased).

Carrie was predeceased by her sister, Erin Lynn O'Brien in Dec., 2018.

Carrie is survived by her daughter, Isabelle Jordan Adam, 18, of Granite City, Illinois, her mother and many loving family and friends.

She was always grateful for her extended family Angela and Danny Thompson and their children; and the generous love, safe and comfortable home they selflessly provided her daughter for many years.

Carrie was a valued employee at Sugarloaf Landscape Nursery in Edwardsville, Illinois, where she lovingly and joyfully tended plants and trees, one of her many passions.

Due to her generous donation a woman's life was saved by Carries's undamaged kidney. Carrie's family encourages all who read this to contact MidAmerica Transplant (or other) and register. Preregistration is important.

A small private memorial celebration is planned.

Memorials may be made to your local Women's Shelter which does a lot to save women in difficult domestic situations, just too little too late in our case.

Or, Carrie's daughter, Isabelle, is graduating near the top of her high school class this spring and plans to study nursing.

A go fund me account has been set up to accept donations to help her with costs associated with fulfilling her dream of helping newborns and their mothers. Email [email protected] and we will send you the link.

Carrie's positive, kindly attitude and easy smile will be sorely missed. Go with God, Carrie. And tell your Daddy and Erin we love and miss them.