EATONTON — Carroll Clifford Slusher, 92, formerly of Roxana, Illinois, died at 6:04 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at The Harbor at Harmony Crossings in Eastonton, Georgia.

Born June 11, 1927 in Dongola, Illinois, he was the son of John Gilbert and Lura (Dillow) Slusher.

A 1945 graduate of Dongola High School, he went into the Merchant Marienes before enlisting in the U.S. Army, serving until 1948

He married Myra "Colleen" Keller on March 20, 1948 in Dongola. She died May 25, 2006.

He worked as an electrician for Union Electric for 25 years before retiring in 1985. Carroll served as president of the Operating Engineers Local 148 Credit Union for several years while working at Union Electric. He had been a member of Lovjoy Presbyterian Church (formerly Roxana Presbyterian Church) and a perpetual member of Wood River Masonic Lodge #1062, where he served as Chapter Advisor for many years to the Order of DeMolay.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting around his lake home near Ellington, Missouri.

He is survived by a son, Carroll W. (Connie) Slusher; grandchildren Cristan Slusher Strickland and Cory Slusher; and great-grandchildren Ella and Braden Strickland.

His parents and wife preceded him in death.

Masonic Rites by Lodge #1062 will be 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 with a visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral at 10:30 a.m. at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Daniel Irvin will officiate.

Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois.