WOOD RIVER — Catelyn M. Scoggins, 29, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Born March 30,1990, she was the daughter of Melinda (Blackwell) Gaffney of Wood River, Illinois, and the late Matthew Ing.

She had worked as a waitress and bartender as well as a Home Health Aide.

On March 7, 2014, she married Kenneth David Scoggins, III. He died March 16, 2015.

Surviving in addition to her mother are a step-father, Mark Gaffney; sons, Braeden and Kenneth, IV Scoggins; daughter, Brooklynne Scoggins; grandmother, Mary Crawford; brother, Randy Gibson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding in death were her father; husband; grandparents, Cecil Blackwell, Les Ogle, Al and Kathi Sheahan; and brother Barry Dixon.

Private services will be held at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Pastor David Landry will officiate.

Memorials may be made for the benefit of her children at a fund established at Midwest Members Credit Union in Wood River.