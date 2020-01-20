JERSEYVILLE — Catherine Clara "Cathy" Bell, 67, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home after a period of declining health.

She was born in Grafton, Illinois, on Nov. 28, 1952, and was the daughter of Aran E. and Thelma "Sis" (Ennis) Weid.

Cathy was raised in the Grafton area, and graduated in 1971 from Jersey Community High School. She obtained her Certified Nurses Aid Certification and had worked at Alton Mental Health Center, Beverly Farms in Godfrey, Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and lastly at Rosewood Care in Alton, Illinois. Her bubbly personality made her a perfect fit for caring for others, and she never met a stranger, always striking up a conversation with whomever she met, wherever it might be, so much so, that the simple act of dialing up a wrong number, could easily consist of an hour conversation.

She is survived by a daughter, Molly Davis of Alton; two grandchildren, Angela (Newby) Hendricks, and her husband, Josh and Albert Newby, both of Brighton, Illinois; three great grandchildren, Eldon "E.J.", Elijah "I.I." and Elian; three sisters and a two brothers in-law, Mary and James Godar of Hardin, Illinois, Lula and Richard Flowers of Grafton, and Josephine Talbert of Grafton; three brothers and two sisters in-law, John Kukawski of St. Louis, Missouri, Mike and Marcie Weid of Bethalto, and Charles and Allison Weid of Wood River, Illinois; and a sister in-law, Susan Weid of Eldred, Illinois.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Aran Weid Jr.; a brother in-law, Walter Talbert; her longtime companion, Eldon Green; and her step-mother, Myrna Weid.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, where funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23.

Rev. Louis Stumpe will officiate. She will be laid to rest in the Meadowbranch Cemetery in Grafton.

Memorials may be given to the Thrive Christian School in Jerseyville.

Memories may be shared at crawfordfunerals.com.