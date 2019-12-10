EAST ALTON — Catherine Elizabeth Carlton, 83, went to be with her Lord at 9:18 a.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River, Illinois.

Born Feb. 3, 1936 in Calhoun County, she was the daughter of Clay and Minnie (Crowder) Hoaglin.

Catherine had been a bookkeeper and served as a Vice-President at Illinois State Bank in East Alton, Illinois, for 29 years before retiring. She loved God, her church family, her own family, her dog, "Annie" and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball.

On June 20, 1953 in Pittsfield, New York, she married Alvin Don Carlton. He survives.

Surviving also are a son, Darren (Robin) Carlton of East Alton; daughters, Robin Cobbel of Wood River and Cathy Carlton of East Alton; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; great grandchild, Jonah Naylor; sisters, Eloyce Carlton and Imogene Burge; and son-in-law, Mike Cobbel.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Brian Magnuson will officiate.

Private interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Children's Hospital Research - In Memory of Jonah Naylor.