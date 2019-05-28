CATHERINE DUNNAGAN

WOOD RIVER — Catherine Theresa Dunnagan, 64, passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at her residence.

Born Nov. 11, 1954 in San Francisco, California, she was the daughter of Albert and Irene (Mariana) Sims.

She co-owned Dunnagan Lawn Service for the past 26 years. She was an advocate for organ donation through Donate Life!.

On Nov. 3, 1984 in Wood River, Illinois, she married Jeffrey Dunnagan. He survives.

Surviving also are a daughter, Caitlin Dunnagan of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters Sandy Stephenson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Valerie Schieffer and Roma Sims both of Omaha, Nebraska; and beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Alton, Illinois. Memorials may be made to The Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation. Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.