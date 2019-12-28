ALTON — Catherine (O'Brien-Rose) Gibson, 82, died at 3:28 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor.

Born June 18, 1937 in Jefferson City, Missouri, she was the daughter of William and Margaret (Plumpe) O'Brien.

Catherine loved working puzzles, bowling music, and collecting salt and pepper shakers. She was a member of the Wood River Eagles and the Daughter's of Isabella. She was a cook at Vieth's Restaurant for years and also a presser at Joe Stork Cleaners.

Surviving is a daughter, Marilyn Krankel (Steve) of Alton, Illinois; a son, Ted Rose (Bonnie) of Alton; three grandchildren, Jason Krankel, Ryan Rose and Hannah Rose; two brothers, Paul O'Brien (Toni) of Collinsville, Illinois, and Ed O'Brien of St. Louis, Missouri.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Jim O'Brien; and a sister, Mary Ann Mennerick.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 2nd Chances Community Church in Godfrey, Illinois. Pastor Jim Kiel will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the .

