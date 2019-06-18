CATHERINE JOHNSON

WOOD RIVER — Catherine "Cathy" Marie Johnson, 71, passed away at 5:47 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her residence in Wood River, Illinois. Cathy was born on Nov. 29, 1947 in Alton, Illinois. She was a daughter of the late Leo J. and Isabelle I. (DeWerff) Mize, Sr.

Surviving is one brother, Kevin Mize and his wife Sharon of Edwardsville, Illinois, and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her son David Jason Tuttle and a brother Jim Mize.

Services will be private.

Condolences at www.grayfuneralhomeinc.com