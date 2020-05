Or Copy this URL to Share



BRIGHTON — Catherine Elizabeth Loveless, 47, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Cremation Rites have been accorded with a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.andersonfamilyfuneral.com

