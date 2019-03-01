CATHERINE NICKENS

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Catherine Arlene (Moore) Nickens, 86, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at her home in Santa Rosa, California.

Born Oct. 30, 1932 in Litchfield, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Harley Lloyd and Ida May (Reynolds) Moore.

Cathy graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Alton, Illinois in 1954 and retired from nursing in 1996. She was a published author of two romance novels. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, playing games on the computer, and genealogy.

Cathy is survived by three of her children, Linda Nickens, Carl Nickens and his wife Lauren, and Karen (Nickens) Dahm and her husband Steve; her grandchildren, Margaret Nickens and her husband Josh, and Alexandria (Lexi) Nickens; and her step-grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan Reimann.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Carl Roland Nickens; her son, Eric Moore Nickens; her daughter, Andrea Lauren Nickens; her grandson, Eric Richard Nickens; and her siblings, Blaine Moore, Marjorie (Moore) Rios, Betty (Moore) Griffith, Ruth Ann (Sandy) Moore, and Patricia (Moore) Viera.

A cremation ceremony will be held in her memory later in the summer. Those wishing to honor Cathy's memory may make a memorial contribution to AmfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.