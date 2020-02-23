GILLESPIE — Catherine E. Cuningham Telkamp, age 81, of Worden, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Heritage House in Gillispe.

She was born on June 5, 1938 in Alton, the daughter of Francis and Emma (Wyman) Cunningham. She married Eugene Telkamp on Oct. 7, 1959 at St. Mary's Church in Alton; he passed away on Sept. 24, 1998.

In 1959, Catherine started working at St. Joseph's Hospital as a Pediatric Nurse then went to work at Glass Works in Alton. Catherine enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, reading books especially Stephen King, and liked watching John Wayne and western movies. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Catherine is survived by her daughters, Mary (Tom) Ruder of Worden, Lisa (Wayne) Fanning of Monico, Wisconsin, and Debbie Telkamp of Jerseyville; sisters, Eileen (Greg) Papin of St. Clair, Missouri, and Margaret (Kevin) Hagemann of Maryland Heights, Missouri; brothers, John Cunningham of Edwardsville, Bill Cunningham of San Angelo, Texas, Dennis Cunningham of Opp, Alabama, Tom Cunningham of Albuquerque, Nex Mexico, and Richard Cunningham of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren, Michael, Bradley, Tara, Patrick, Heather, Nathan, Makayla, Alyssa and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Zavier, Isabella, Elliana, Zoey, Gabriel, Cole, Daniel and Ashkii.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Emma Cunningham; husband, Eugene Telkamp; grandson, Patrick R. Schmidt; brothers, Jim and Bob Cunningham; and sister, Maureen Cunningham.

A visitation will be on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto with Father Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Disease and/or . Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.