BETHALTO — Cathleen "Cathy" S. Buhs, 69, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at her home under the care of BJC Hospice.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1949, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Duncan) Carnahan. Cathy married Terry Buhs on Sep. 5, 1969.

Cathy was a past member of Brighton St. John's UCC. She was a cosmetologist and loving homemaker. She loved spending time with family and grandkids. She also loved being with friends, boating at the Lake of the Ozarks and traveling.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Matthew (Nancy) Buhs, of Moro, and Adam (Wylie) Buhs, of Bethalto; six grandchildren, Jacob, Caleb, Will, Harper, Dalton and Josie; a sister, Peggy (Jim) Bauman; and, a brother-in-law, Larry Baker.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl Baker.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Terry Mecaskey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.

Memorials can be made to BJC Hospice.

