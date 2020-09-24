BETHALTO — Cathy (neé Ryder) Berry, 64, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

For over a year Cathy fought valiantly to overcome the physical and emotional toll of cancer, always remaining true to the courage, kindness, and dignity that defined her character.

Throughout this trying time, she never lost sight of the true meaning of life, as evidenced by her love for others and her determination to enjoy life to the fullest. Cathy will be missed for countless reasons, from her welcoming smile and quick wit, to her exceptional work ethic and commitment to excellence.

To those who knew her, she will be remembered as a cherished wife, mother, daughter, and sister, and an irreplaceable friend.

Cathy was born on April 25, 1956, in Marion, Indiana, the daughter of Howard Ryder and Edna (neé Bernt) Ryder of Huntsville, Alabama.

She is survived by her beloved husband, James ("Jim") Berry, whom she married on Oct. 29, 1988, in Bethalto, Illinois.

Other survivors include their son, Brian Berry, and his fiancé, Miranda Stoklosa, both of East Alton; a step-daughter, Courtney Berry, and her companion, Jake Chavez, of Glen Carbon, Illinois; two grandchildren, Tanner and Quinlin; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ron and Ruth Ryder of Arab, Alabama, Jeff and Leslie Ryder of Marathon, Florida, and Brad Ryder of Huntsville, Alabama; along with many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Cathy's love for her family and friends defined her life, and her professional success shattered preconceived notions of a glass ceiling.

At age 16, Cathy began working her way up the ladder with K-Mart before her long-term career with Clean Harbor (formerly Veolia) in Mitchell, where she retired as Midwest Controller and Accountant. When not working, Cathy loved to entertain, travel, play Bunco, and cheer for the Cardinals from the stands.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto, and her life stands as a clear testament to her faith.

In celebration of her life well lived, a private visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, with a funeral to follow at 10:30 a.m., at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois.

Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, which will be accepted at the funeral home.

An online guestbook is available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Family and friends are encouraged to take a few minutes and share a personal memory of Cathy.