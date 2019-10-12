GODFREY — Cathy Grounds, 75, died at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at her home in Godfrey, Illinois.

Born Oct. 14, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Cleveland and Catherine (Gavin) Bogue. She was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey and had been a presser for The Garment Factory in Godfrey.

On June 29, 1962 she married John M. Grounds in Alton. He preceded her in death in January 2010. Surviving is a son, John Grounds of Livingston, Montana; a daughter, Teresa Wolff, of Alton; two grandchildren, Catherine Weber and Michael Rynders; three great-grandchildren, Dameen and Asher Weber, and Michael Rynders Jr.; and a sister, Jane Heath of Alton. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Philip Grounds.

Visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the 5A's Animal Shelter. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.