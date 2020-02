GODFREY — Cathy L. Harrison, died at 10:41 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer.

A celebation of life will be from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of the funeral home.