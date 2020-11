Or Copy this URL to Share

WOOD RIVER — Cathy Maude Potter, 71, passed Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Cremation rites were accorded. No services have been scheduled. Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.



