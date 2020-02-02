STAUNTON — Cecil "Alan" Hanks, 59, died at 4:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Community Hospital of Staunton.

Born May 24, 1960, in Alton, he was the son of Larry C. and Norma (McDonald) Hanks.

He retired as a laborer from Union Local Hall 218.

Surviving is his significant other and mother to his children, Georgia "Star" Barnett, of Mount Olive; two daughters, Allana Barnett (fiancé Chad Messerly), of Jonesboro, Illinois, and Kasi French, of Litchfield; two sons, Cecil "AJ" (Leslie) Barnett, of Mount Olive, and Aaron French, of Jonesboro; 10 grandchildren, William Holt, Isabella and Griffin Barnett, Lexee, Jayda, Amani, Sophia and Camden Messerly, Averi and Ryker French. Also surviving is a brother, Randy Hanks, of Alton, two sisters, Debbie (Joe) Lish, of Rosewood Heights, and Kimberly Garrett, of Rosewood Heights; and, an uncle, Kent (Betty) Hanks, of Godfrey.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Zander French. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Gent Funeral Home, in Alton.

Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.