GODFREY — Celia Hutton, born on Nov. 27, 1931 in Casey, Illinois, and died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Alton, Illinois, at age 88, of natural causes.

Celia was the daughter of Roy and Grace Hutton.

She was the sister of Don (Wanda) Hutton, Jim (Betty) Hutton, Betty (Jim) Lee, and Ted (Sharon) Hutton.

Celia's middle name was given to her as a namesake after her mother's good friend, Rogene Markwell.

After graduating from Casey High School, Celia graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in physical education. She earned her Master's degree from Indiana State.

She taught at the college level at Monticello College, later known as Lewis and Clark College where her teaching career spanned 40+ years.

Celia was an accomplished golfer, swimmer, and a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

She spent many of her retirement years wintering in Pharr, Texas, to enjoy the warm weather and was known to give many golf lessons.

She passed many hours reading, solving crossword puzzles and caring for her Pekingese dogs.

Celia valued her relationships with her neighborhood of 50 years.

She also loved her 11 nieces and nephews, Karla Cowan, Jana Hensiek, Randy Lee, Greg Lee, Bill Lee, Debbie Hutton, Carol Sartin, David Hutton, Alan Hutton, Annette Carini, and Robert Hutton.

Thank you to Alton Rehab and Therapy and to BJC Hospice.

Special "Thank you" to Harold, Alice & Linda. There will be no Memorial Service. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
