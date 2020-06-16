Chad Goble

BELLEVILLE — Chad Andrew Goble, 43, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Born in Alton, Illinois, on July 30, 1976, he was the son of Robert F. and Judith L. (Brooks) Goble.

He had been employed as a driver for DKD Trucking in South Roxana, Illinois. He will be remembered as a avid Harley-Davidson rider with many dear and loving friends. He will be missed dearly, especially by his family and "special family" at Coroner Bar and Grill in Belleville, Illinois.

He married Catherine Lee who survives.

Surviving also are daughters, Jordan Goble and Samantha "Sammie" Goble of Belleville; son, Ethan Goble of Belleville; step-children, Jordan Lee and Catherine Wolf; brothers, Thomas (Stephanie) Fillingim of Highland, Illinois, Lee Allen (Teresa) Taylor of Alton, Mark Goble of Godfrey, Illinois, and Michael (Julie) Goble of Staunton, Illinois; sisters, Mary Ann Treadway of Roxana, Illinois, Michelle Tate, Pam Goheen of Wood River, Illinois, and Christine (Paul) Booth of Belleville.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Ride will be held at a later date.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.