Chad Young

NASHVILLE — Chad Eugene Young, 48, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from complications due to Diabetes. He was the son of Gene Young and Sandi Young. Chad was born May 24, 1971 in Peoria, Illinois.

Chad graduated valedictorian of his high school class, winner of the Silver Medallion Award of excellence was listed in Who's Who among High School Students and went on to graduate Cum Laude from Belmont, University in Nashville. In his senior year at Belmont, Chad was one of three to be selected to exchange to Moscow, University, Moscow, Russia.

While there he was the Copy Editor / Staff Writer and also Interned at NBC News, Moscow Bureau.

Chad was Public Relations Assistant and Manager of Accounting and Operations at Reunion Records in Nashville from 1990 through May of 1994.

He also worked for the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville as Visitor Services Manager from 2001. In April of 1995, Chad became Managing editor for Day Communications (Parent Magazine) for family of publications.

Besides awards at the Hall of Fame, at Day Communications, Chad was recipient of the following Parenting Publications of America (PPA) Awards through work with Day Communications, Inc.: Gold Award, Calendar of Events (1998); Silver Award of Overall Excellence (2000); Silver Award, Calendar of events, (2000); Silver Award, News You Can Use (2000); Silver Award, Special Section: The Education Pages (2000).

Chad was preceded in death by his mother, Sandi Young; grandparents, Walter and Ruby Young, and Ben and Virginia Beerup, four uncles, three aunts, and one cousin.

Chad leaves behind his dad, Gene Young; step-mother, Ann Young of Chuckey, Tennessee; step-sister, Tracey Flynn of Wood River, Illinois; aunts, Dorothy Currence and Elizabeth Blesse of Jacksonville, Tennessee; plus nieces and a nephew.

Donations can be made to the center for Diabetes.