ALTON — Charla Ann (Buck) Kloos, 76, died on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at the home of her son Eric Kloos, in David, Panama.

Born in Alton, Illinois on Oct. 13, 1943, she was the daughter of Bernice (Anderson) Buck and Charles Buck. She graduated from Alton High School and attended the University of Missouri and the University of Arkansas. In her youth, she loved waterskiing making local news by slalom skiing from Grafton to Alton. After her marriage to Kenneth Lee Kloos on July 2, 1966, they resided in Alton until work transfers moved them and their young family to Michigan then California. They lived many years in Laguna Hills, California.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth Lee Kloos of Bradenton, Florida; sons Eric Christian Kloos (Yerlin Nunez) Christopher Bryan Kloos (Raschel) and Karl Benjamin Kloos (Kelly); her sister Sandra Jun (Jim); Ken's sister and brother Susan Kloos and Andrew Kloos; and seven grandchildren. Her brother Timothy and her parents preceded her in death.

A Service celebrating her life will be private.