CHARLENE FREDERICK

GODFREY — Charlene K. "Chatty" Frederick, 71, died at 2:50 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Born Sept. 20, 1947 in Alton, Illinois, she was the daughter of Charles E. and Pauline F. (Dikis) Armstrong. She graduated from St. Luke's Nursing School and retired in 2007 as a surgical nurse for OSF St. Anthony's Health Center.

Surviving are three daughters, Bethany Tucker (Chuck) of Bunker Hill, Illinois, Denise Erwin (David Katich) of Godfrey, Illinois, and Jennifer Henkhaus (Chris) of St. Louis, Missouri, five grandchildren, Shannon, Michael, Abigail and Jacob Katich, and Logan Henkhaus, two brothers, Alan Armstrong (Andrew Wallace) of Coral Gables, Florida, and Thomas Armstrong of Godfrey, a cousin, Mary Ginny Standish of Wentzville, Missouri, a nephew, Patrick Armstrong of Godfrey, and a great nephew, Sean Armstrong of Godfrey.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Victor Henkhaus.

Visitation will be from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Following the visitation there will be a service at 4 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to the . Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com